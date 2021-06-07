The Washington Newsday
Givara Budeiri, Al Jazeera Journalist

Givara Budeiri, an Al Jazeera journalist, was detained by Israeli police in East Jerusalem.

0
By on World

Givara Budeiri, an Al Jazeera journalist, was detained by Israeli police in East Jerusalem.

According to the Associated Press, an Al Jazeera reporter was held by Israeli police while covering a demonstration in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah area on Saturday.

Givara Budeiri was detained for four hours before being released and taken to the hospital with a broken hand. Her supervisor blamed her fractured hand on police brutality, but it was unclear when or how her hand was damaged.

Muna and Muhammad al-Kurd, twins, were arrested on Sunday after leading a demonstration in Sheikh Jarrah against attempts to evict Palestinian residents from their homes.

See belo.com for more Associated Press reporting.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply