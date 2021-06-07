Givara Budeiri, an Al Jazeera journalist, was detained by Israeli police in East Jerusalem.

According to the Associated Press, an Al Jazeera reporter was held by Israeli police while covering a demonstration in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah area on Saturday.

Givara Budeiri was detained for four hours before being released and taken to the hospital with a broken hand. Her supervisor blamed her fractured hand on police brutality, but it was unclear when or how her hand was damaged.

Muna and Muhammad al-Kurd, twins, were arrested on Sunday after leading a demonstration in Sheikh Jarrah against attempts to evict Palestinian residents from their homes.

