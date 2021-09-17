Giant Sequoias are wrapped in foil to protect them from forest fires in the United States.

The world’s tallest trees were wrapped in fire-resistant blankets on Thursday to safeguard them from massive blazes raging through the drought-stricken western United States.

A grove of old sequoias, including the world’s biggest tree, the 275-foot (83-meter) General Sherman Tree, was getting aluminum shielding to stave off the flames.

According to incident commanders, firefighters were clearing brush and pre-positioning engines among the 2,000 ancient trees in California’s Sequoia National Park.

According to The Mercury News, park resource manager Christy Brigham said, “They are taking unusual precautions to conserve these trees.”

“All we want to do is do whatever we can to safeguard these 2,000- and 3,000-year-old trees,” said the group.

This year’s severe fire season has scorched millions of acres (hundreds of thousands of hectares) of California’s woods.

According to scientists, man-caused global warming is to blame for the region’s years-long drought and rising temperatures, which have rendered it extremely sensitive to wildfires.

Two flames raged in the park’s Giant Forest on Thursday, threatening five of the world’s tallest trees, including the General Sherman.

Around 500 firefighters were battling the Paradise and Colony fires, which have combined to burn 9,365 acres of forest since they began on September 10 as a result of lightning strikes.

The Giant Forest’s massive trees are a significant tourist draw, drawing tourists from all over the world to marvel at their towering height and incredible girth.

While the gigantic sequoias are not the tallest trees (California redwoods can reach heights of more than 300 feet), they are the largest in terms of volume.

Smaller fires normally do not hurt the sequoias, which are protected by thick bark, and in fact aid reproduction by opening cones and releasing seeds.

However, they are endangered by the larger, hotter blazes that are ravaging the western United States because they rise higher up the trunks and into the canopy.