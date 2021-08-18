Ghani says he supports talks after meeting with Karzai and Abdullah.

The Taliban met with former President Hamid Karzai and senior official Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday as they strive to build a government in Afghanistan, promising a new kind of control than their violent dictatorship two decades ago.

President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Afghanistan as insurgents moved in on Kabul over the weekend, marking their return to power, stated from the United Arab Emirates that he supported the talks and that he was in talks to return home.

In a matter of days, the Taliban took control of the war-torn country, nearly two decades after being ejected by a US-led invasion in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The gang has sworn not to pursue retribution against opponents and to protect women’s rights, but they have a long history of severe human rights abuses, and tens of thousands of Afghans are still attempting to flee.

The Taliban’s leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered the release of “political detainees,” asking provincial governors to release them “without any constraints or conditions,” according to the group.

According to the SITE monitoring group, Taliban negotiator Anas Haqqani met with Karzai, the first Western-backed Afghan leader since the Taliban’s overthrow in 2001, and Abdullah, who oversaw the government’s peace council.

After the Taliban published photographs of Haqqani meeting Karzai in Kabul, SITE reported that Taliban leaders “have declared that they have pardoned all previous government officials and hence there is no need for anyone to leave the country.”

Ghani, who was in the United Arab Emirates, where he and his family were being hosted “on humanitarian grounds,” said he wanted the talks to be a “success.”

In the Taliban’s first press conference on Tuesday, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid promised a blanket amnesty, saying, “We will not seek revenge.”

He stated the new administration will be “much different” from the previous one, which was known for stonings, banning girls from education, and prohibiting women from working in close proximity to men from 1996 to 2001.

He also stated that they were “dedicated to allowing women to work in conformity with Islamic teachings,” but did not elaborate.

While the Taliban leadership attempted to present a fresh image, video footage shot by Pajhwok Afghan News, a local news agency, showed protestors running with the sound of gunshots in the eastern city of Jalalabad. Brief News from Washington Newsday.