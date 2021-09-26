Germany’s Multi-Colored Potential Coalitions

Germany is buzzing with talk of traffic lights, Jamaican flags, and other monikers for the jumble of potential coalitions that could emerge following Sunday’s election.

Final polls show the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) ahead on roughly 25%, with Merkel’s CDU-CSU conservative alliance on 22%, as the country goes to the polls for the first time in 16 years without Angela Merkel.

In Germany, however, a party must receive more than 50% of the vote to govern alone.

As a result, whoever wins will require the backing of at least one, if not two, other political parties in order to govern.

With the SPD’s and CDU-margins CSU’s predicted to be close on Sunday, both parties could start talks with smaller parties independently.

The SPD might lead a “traffic light” coalition with the Greens (now polling at roughly 17%) and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) (11%) as one possible conclusion.

The name derives from the colors of their party, which are red, green, and yellow.

However, the liberal party, which has grown in popularity in opposition under charismatic young leader Christian Lindner, is not a natural partner for left-wing groups.

Lindner has stated that the FDP’s two red lines would be no tax hikes and respect for Germany’s cherished debt brake, which was loosened during the epidemic – two principles that the SPD and Greens may find difficult to swallow.

With around 6% of the vote, the SPD might form a “red-green-red” coalition with the Greens and the hard-left Die Linke.

Olaf Scholz, the SPD’s chancellor candidate, has faced pressure not to collaborate with Die Linke, which arose from the former East German communist party and has a number of problematic ideas, including resistance to NATO.

Scholz has not ruled out forming a coalition with the leftists, although saying he would not be willing to jeopardize Germany’s NATO membership.

The liberals would prefer a CDU-CSU-led coalition, but the two parties will virtually definitely require a third party to make up the numbers.

The Greens are the most obvious candidate here, resulting in a “Jamaica” coalition named after the country’s flag’s gold, green, and black colors.

When the three parties were in talks to form a coalition after Germany’s last election in 2017, however, the FDP abruptly walked out over differences on migration and energy policy.

The last two German governments have been founded by a combination of the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.