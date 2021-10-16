Germany’s Laschet is being chastised for the CDU’s poor poll performance.

Armin Laschet, the leader of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, took responsibility for the country’s worst-ever poll result on Saturday, announcing his resignation as the country’s most populated state’s governor.

The CDU’s 16-year reign came to an end in September’s election, with only 24.1 percent of the vote.

“As leader and candidate for the chancellorship, I bear responsibility for this outcome,” Laschet told the CDU’s Young Christian Democrats Congress in Munster.

The Social Democrats received the most votes and announced on Friday that they had reached an agreement with the Greens and the free-market liberal FDP to establish a new coalition government.

If a deal is made, Merkel’s successor as chancellor will be Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.

According to Laschet, the conservatives should now prepare to enter the Bundestag’s opposition, a position they have not held since 2005.

Laschet also announced that he would step down as president of the North Rhine-Westphalia region, the CDU’s bastion.

He urged for the party to be reborn through a generational shift in leadership and more female participation.

Laschet also called for greater CDU solidarity, a plea echoed by Health Minister Jens Spahn, who spoke of a “cohesion crisis.”

Spahn, 41, declared himself a candidate to “create this new CDU,” saying that “the generation following Merkel must embrace its duties.”

Another potential CDU candidate, the ultraliberal Friedrich Merz, had warned the party was “on the verge of disintegration” just a day before.