Germany says mandatory vaccinations are “unavoidable” to combat Europe’s rising COVID cases.

Germany is the latest European country to consider making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory, as well as new lockdown measures, in order to battle the fourth wave of illnesses.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has made noises about making COVID vaccinations necessary, with federal tourism commissioner Thomas Bareiss declaring on Sunday that forced immunizations are “unavoidable.”

DPA, a German news agency, quoted Bareiss as saying: “In retrospect, not seeing it right away was a mistake. The hope seemed understandable at the moment, but it was unrealistic.” According to Our World In Data, Germany registered 48,201 new cases of the disease on Saturday, the largest number of infections in a single day.

So far, almost 70% of the country’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is comparable to the vaccination rates in the United States and Austria, the only European country to announce plans to mandate COVID-19 shots.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the move on Friday, saying it would take effect on February 1st, with medical exemptions; however, it is unclear what penalties will be imposed for refusing vaccinations.

Since then, Bavarian state leader Markus Söder has spoken about the prospect of following Austria. “We must consider the need for a vaccine mandate for everyone beginning in the second half of next year, just like we did in Austria,” he stated on Sunday.

“We’ve reached a stage where we must plainly announce that we need de facto compulsory vaccination and a lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Tilman Kuban, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union’s (CDU) youth branch, wrote in Die Welt newspaper.

Jens Spahn, Germany’s health minister, has refused to rule out a statewide curfew.

Protests Against the Mandate and the Lockdown

Protests against mandated vaccinations and the reintroduction of social restrictions have taken place across Europe in recent days, as the number of cases continues to grow.

On November 19, a police car was set on fire in Rotterdam, Netherlands, during protests against COVID limitations. The protests came after the administration announced a week previously that it would impose a partial lockdown.

Thousands of people marched in Brussels, Belgium, over the weekend, with some demonstrators tossing pyrotechnics towards police officers, who were met with tear gas and water cannons.

Last weekend, there were also protests in Germany. Two. This is a condensed version of the information.