Germany may have to choose between the United States and China under Olaf Scholz’s leadership.

As tensions between the two global superpowers escalate, Germany under Olaf Scholz, the man most likely to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, may have to choose between supporting China or the United States, according to a respected analyst.

After guiding his Social Democratic Party (SPD) to a slim victory in Sunday’s legislative elections, Germany’s finance minister has the best chance of creating a new government. Armin Laschet of the CDU, a more conservative opponent, intends to continue the fight.

The United States and China are growing increasingly hawkish toward each other, according to Hans Kundnani, director of Chatham House’s Europe Programme. According to the expert, Germany, which had been able to balance relations between the two superpowers under Merkel, may confront some difficult choices on who to support under Scholz.

President Joe Biden has reframed the country’s China policy in ideological terms as a war between democracies and authoritarian nations since taking office, according to Kundnani.

“Over time, Germany and other Europeans will be faced with essentially a difficult choice—it will come under pressure from both China and the United States to effectively side with it, and those demands will get more difficult as time goes on,” Kundnani told This website.

“However, one has to acknowledge that the Biden administration has so far given Germany a lot of leeway, whether it’s on Nord Stream II—which is obviously a separate problem from China—or the China investment deal that Merkel pushed through shortly before she left office,” he continued.

“It’s not as if the Biden administration has put Germany under a lot of strain on that, unless you think and claim that AUKUS is in part a result of Europeans not wanting to align themselves with the US, so the US went out and did AUKUS with the Australians and the Brits.”

Scholz might pursue a more business-oriented, pragmatic China policy, according to Ariane Reimers, Senior Policy Fellow at the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS).

“However, he would have to merge the viewpoints of the Greens and Liberals, both of whom have a strong critical stance toward China, particularly on human rights issues,” Reimers told This website.

