Germany has put on hold its approval of Russia’s thorny natural gas pipeline.

Germany’s energy authority stated on Tuesday that the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia has been put on hold.

The 760-mile Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to quadruple Germany’s dependency on Russian gas, sparking outrage in Ukraine and the United States. Despite the fact that the project was completed in September, it has remained idle due to mounting political pressure and difficulties in determining the company’s legal standing in Germany.

“Following a thorough analysis of the documentation, the Bundesnetzagentur determined that certification of a Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator would be conceivable only if that operator was formed in a legal form under German law,” the German regulator said in a statement.

The move to halt approval will likely delay the project for several months, and even if it wins German clearance, it will still need European Commission approval, according to BBC News.

Nord Stream 2 was built beneath the Baltic Sea and bypasses Poland and Ukraine, provoking protests from those nations, according to CNBC. It is owned by Russian-controlled gas giant Gazprom and has investment from many European corporations.

The certification of Nord Stream 2, which is based in Switzerland, will be held up “until the primary assets and human resources have been transferred to the subsidiary” and the documentation is complete, according to the agency.

Following Germany’s decision, wholesale gas prices in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe have soared to three-week highs, with prices up about 10%.