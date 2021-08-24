Germany has issued a warning that the number of Islamic State suicide bombers entering Kabul has increased.

According to the Associated Press, Germany’s top military commander told reporters on Tuesday that the military is concerned about an apparent danger of assaults by the Islamic State militant organization (ISIS) in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“The threat has grown much more,” General Eberhard Zorn stated, adding that intelligence from the US and Germany indicated a rise in ISIS suicide bombers getting into the city.

“This is becoming more prevalent, which necessitates increased precautions,” Zorn warned.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Germany’s defense minister, emphasized that the Taliban’s August 31 ultimatum for full withdrawal of Western soldiers should be taken seriously.

“I believe that the news that they will not consent to a further delay should be taken very seriously,” she said, adding that the Taliban may be using the deadline as a bargaining chip in negotiations with international officials.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Evacuees will be housed by the Dutch military.

Shooting exercises at one of the Dutch military’s firing ranges have been halted because the site will be used to shelter Afghans evacuated from Kabul.

Shooting training at the Harskamp military facility has been halted until further notice, according to the Defense Ministry.

The first Afghan evacuees are due to arrive in Harskamp, a big military base in the center Netherlands’ Veluwe district, later Tuesday.

Military drills are still taking place near the first Dutch army base to shelter Afghan evacuees, in a northern village, although gunfire has been halted there as well.

The military claims that evacuees will hear very little of the drills at the installation in Zoutcamp, which is located in the northern part of the country.

Three barracks have been set up for evacuees by the Defense Ministry. So far, over 1,000 individuals have been transported to two shelters, both of which are nearly filled.

Another 800 Afghans will be housed at the Harskamp base.

A total of 1,404 persons have been evacuated from Turkey.

Turkey has evacuated 1,404 people from Afghanistan, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, including 1,061 Turkish nationals and 343 nationals from “other nations.”

“Many countries, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations have requested our assistance in evacuating their staff as a result of our (troops’) presence at the airport,” Cavusoglu told reporters Tuesday. “We, along with the United States and the United Kingdom, have been assisting them.”

According to Cavusoglu, there are over 4,500 Turkish citizens in Afghanistan, but only about 200 are still waiting. This is a condensed version of the information.