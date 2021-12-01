Germany defeats the United Kingdom to advance to the Davis Cup semi-finals.

Germany advanced to the Davis Cup semi-finals on Tuesday after Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz defeated British doubles duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in two close sets.

In a dramatic first tie-break in the crucial rubber in Innsbruck, the Germans saved four set points before moving ahead.

After pushing 5-0 up in another tie-break, Salisbury and Skupski appeared destined to force a third set, but Krawietz and Puetz claimed the final seven games to book a meeting with Russia or Sweden in Madrid on Saturday.

“It’s fantastic; it’s an incredible feeling,” German captain Michael Kohlmann remarked.

“We had great chemistry as a group. We suffered a terrible loss today and on Sunday, but this team is capable of overcoming these setbacks.” Dan Evans had beaten Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 in just 55 minutes to give Britain the lead, despite the absence of brothers Andy and Jamie Murray.

However, Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff upset Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-2 to even the match at 1-1.

51st in the world Struff saved two set points in the first set then broke Norrie twice in the decider to set up a winner-take-all doubles match.

“I’m extremely pleased with how I played today; Cam Norrie is a very strong rival who is putting up a good fight,” Struff remarked.

“It’s difficult – I had the impression I needed to put pressure on him – but I made it today.”

In the first set, Norrie was down 4-1, but she broke twice and was serving for the match at 6-5. In the absence of Alexander Zverev, Struff, Germany’s best singles player, quickly fought back to force a tie-break.

Norrie, the Indian Wells champion, led 6-4 in the first set, but Struff came back to win it in the final four points.

Norrie won the second set with a solitary break, but Struff kept Germany in the competition by winning four games in a row.

Evans, ranked 25th in the world, had won the opening four games of the match against Gojowczyk and had broken five times to complete a decisive victory.

Gojowczyk, ranked 86th, was selected for the first rubber ahead of Dominik Koepfer, but he struggled on service and double-faulted four times in two games as Evans raced to a 4-0 lead.

Evans broke three more times in a one-sided second set, bouncing back from a shock loss in the group round on Sunday to Czech world number 143 Tomas Machac.

Croatia was the first team to qualify.