German MPs are expected to make a decision on mandatory Covid jabs by the end of the year.

Germany moved a step closer to making coronavirus vaccines mandatory on Tuesday, after incoming chancellor Olaf Scholz said they were needed to stop a fourth wave of the pandemic.

Scholz said he wants parliament to vote on the topic by the end of the year, following crisis meetings with interim Chancellor Angela Merkel and the presidents of Germany’s 16 states.

“Too many individuals have not been vaccinated,” Scholz told the German news channel Bild. “To protect us all,” it is justified to make vaccinations mandatory.

Merkel’s outgoing government had long opposed forced vaccination, but as infection rates approach new highs and hospitals crack under the strain, calls for action have grown stronger in Germany.

Politicians from all parties are now in favor of mandatory vaccinations.

The mandatory vaccines should go into effect “around the beginning of February or March,” according to Scholz, who also promised that MPs would be able to vote according to their conscience.

Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said German leaders will meet again on Thursday to work out the details of the proposal as well as other additional steps targeted at managing the Covid surge.

These include limiting the amount of persons who can socialize with the unvaccinated, closing clubs, and restricting large events. According to the plans, only the vaccinated and recovered would be allowed into non-essential stores.

Following an outcry over a filled stadium in Cologne at the weekend, Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder told reporters that he expects Bundesliga football games to be played in front of empty stands again.

“When it comes to football, it’s evident that something needs to change,” Soeder remarked.

To curb the spread of the epidemic, several hard-hit German districts have already canceled Christmas markets and prohibited the unvaccinated from public venues such as gyms and recreational centers.

The hodgepodge of standards, though, is confusing, according to critics, and this week’s emergency talks were intended at developing national rules.

Germany declared earlier this month that health staff and military would be required to get immunized against Covid-19.

If this is extended to the whole population, the country will follow the lead of Austria, which will begin requiring mandatory vaccinations in February.

Greece has made vaccinations mandatory for individuals over the age of 60, with those who do not comply facing fines.

After the constitutional court determined that extensive measures implemented earlier in the pandemic, such as curfews, school closures, and contact restrictions, Germany is considering further measures.

According to the Robert Koch Institute for Health, the country had 45,753 new illnesses and 388 deaths on Tuesday.