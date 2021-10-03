Georgia’s ruling party is leading polls, but the opposition claims there is fraud.

Georgia’s ruling party won municipal elections on Sunday, one day after ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili was arrested, despite the opposition charging electoral fraud as the country’s long-running political crisis escalated.

Official results showed that the ruling Georgian Dream party received 46.6 percent of the vote after nearly all precincts were counted, while the opposition parties combined received 53.4 percent.

Critics have accused Georgia of regressing on democracy, claiming that last October’s legislative elections were rigged and that the ruling party is using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and media.

Georgian Dream had agreed to seek snap parliamentary elections if it received less than 43% of the municipal vote under an EU-brokered inter-party accord in May.

However, it withdrew from the accord unilaterally in July, drawing heavy criticism from the West, and Saturday’s vote relieves them of the need to schedule emergency elections.

The widely monitored elections, Georgian Dream claimed in a statement, “were held at the greatest democratic standards.”

However, opposition groups charged Sunday that significant violations tainted the polls, which were held under heightened tensions after Mikhail Saakashvili, the country’s most prominent opposition leader and former president, was imprisoned upon his return from exile.

“The election results have been tampered with. Prior to the polls, we saw voter intimidation and bribery, as well as double voting on election day,” Giorgi Baramidze, a leader of Saakashvili’s United National Movement (UNM), told AFP.

“The legitimacy of the elections has already been harmed by the fact that the opposition leader was first forced into exile, then arrested,” he said, referring to Saakashvili.

“We will utilize all legal methods at our disposal to undo the falsification.”

“The elections were marred by large-scale intimidation and bribing of voters, substantially impacting the electoral results,” Badri Japaridze, a leader of the opposition Lelo party, stated.

Second round runoffs between mayoral candidates from the Georgian Dream and the UNM, the country’s biggest opposition force, will be held on October 30 in a number of important cities, including the capital Tbilisi.

Before the elections, Saakashvili, 53, came to Georgia surreptitiously from Ukraine, where he headed a government reform agency, and was promptly imprisoned for alleged misuse of office.

Following his imprisonment, the flamboyant pro-Western reformer and president from 2004 to 2013 denied any involvement, decried a six-year prison term in his absence as politically motivated, and embarked on a hunger strike.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that he will push for Saakashvili’s return. Brief News from Washington Newsday.