Georgia’s ruling party is leading polls, but the opposition claims there is fraud.

Georgia’s ruling party won local elections on Sunday, which the opposition denounced as rigged, exacerbating the country’s long-running political crisis, which was aggravated by the detention of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Official results showed that the Georgian Dream party had 46.6 percent of the vote after nearly all of the votes had been counted, while the opposition parties combined had 53.4 percent in Saturday’s election.

“The decisive win of Georgian Dream yesterday is a triumph for peace, stability, and development in Georgia,” stated party leader Irakli Kobakhidze.

The OSCE claimed Saturday’s election was marred by “widespread and continuous reports of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field,” according to observers.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe warned at a news conference that Georgian Dream’s “misuse” of resources gave it a “undue advantage,” citing examples of “intimidation and violence against journalists.”

The vote took place amid a long-running political impasse between the country’s main parties, which had ensnared EU negotiators and exacerbated last week after Saakashvili returned from exile and was imprisoned.

Despite working in Ukraine, the 53-year-old former leader created the largest opposition group, the United National Movement (UNM), and is still regarded as the country’s greatest opposition figure.

The UNM told AFP on Sunday that the election results had been “falsified” and that it will pursue all “legal” steps to reverse the outcome.

“We have witnessed voter intimidation and bribery prior to the elections, as well as multiple voting on election day,” said Giorgi Baramidze, a party leader.

He claimed that the vote’s credibility had been harmed since Saakashvili had been “driven into exile and subsequently incarcerated.”

The ruling party, on the other hand, claimed that the highly monitored elections were held “in accordance with the highest democratic principles.”

On October 30, several cities, including Tbilisi, will host second-round mayor runoff elections between Georgian Dream and UNM candidates.

Critics have accused Georgia of regressing on democracy, claiming that last October’s legislative elections were rigged and that the ruling party is using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and media.

The US has hinted at probable sanctions on Georgian officials as a result of the country’s democratic backsliding.

Georgian Dream had agreed to seek snap parliamentary elections if it received less than 43% of the municipal vote under an EU-brokered inter-party accord in May.

However, it withdrew from the deal unilaterally in July, drawing anger from the West, and Saturday’s result relieves them of the need to schedule emergency elections.

