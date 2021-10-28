Georgia’s ruling party and the opposition hold rival rallies before of the election.

Georgia’s ruling party and opposition held opposing demonstrations on Wednesday ahead of local elections, with the Caucasus country’s main government critic, Mikheil Saakashvili, on a hunger strike in prison.

Candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition United National Movement (UNM) will vie for mayorships in major cities in Saturday’s second round runoffs.

Georgian Dream said it had bused supporters from all around the nation to their gathering in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square.

According to an AFP estimate, tens of thousands of state employees were forced to attend the rally, according to the independent Pirveli TV station.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili urged Georgian Dream supporters to vote on Saturday, describing opposition leader Mikhail Saakashvili’s UNM as a “anti-state and anti-national movement.”

Later, in the western city of Zugdidi, the UNM staged its own campaign rally, where a party leader, Ana Tsitlidze, assured thousands of supporters that they will “prevail in our struggle for a really democratic, European Georgia.”

“Until Georgia and Mikheil Saakashvili are freed free, our struggle will continue,” she stated.

Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, who served from 2004 to 2013, was arrested and imprisoned on October 1, just days after returning from exile in Ukraine.

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Tbilisi two weeks later, demanding his release in the largest anti-government demonstration in a decade.

For over four weeks, the flamboyant pro-Western reformer has been on a hunger strike to protest a verdict he claims is politically motivated.

Doctors have raised alarm about the possibility of lasting health harm, but Georgia’s health ministry has refused to admit Saakashvili to the hospital.

He is said to have received blood transfusions in recent days as a result of a drop in his vital signs, causing US Ambassador Kelly Degnan to express concern in a televised statement on Wednesday.

To protest limits on his connections with lawyers, Saakashvili declined medical assistance on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Garibashvili recently provoked outrage by claiming that the government had no choice but to arrest Saakashvili since he refused to leave politics.

The imprisonment of Mikhail Saakashvili exacerbated Georgia’s political crisis, which began with the ruling party’s narrow victory in parliamentary elections last year, which the opposition declared illegitimate.

Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe claimed the vote was plagued by charges of “intimidation, vote-buying, and pressure on candidates and voters.”

Georgian Dream has been accused of utilizing criminal proceedings to punish political opponents and journalists, according to critics.