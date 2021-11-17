Georgia’s hunger-striking ex-leader Saakashvili is deemed ‘critical’ by doctors.

Doctors stated Wednesday that Georgia’s imprisoned opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike for weeks, is in a grave condition and is receiving inadequate medical care.

Saakashvili, who served as president from 2004 to 2013, has been fasting for 48 days in protest of his arrest on October 1, only days after returning from exile in Ukraine.

Georgia’s administration has refused to transfer him from a prison hospital to a civilian clinic, despite doctors’ warnings that Saakashvili’s life is at jeopardy.

After examining Saakashvili, a medical council convened by ombudsperson Nino Lomjaria said on Wednesday that his “present status is rated as serious” and that he faced a risk of fatal complications in the “near future.”

They also stated that the prison hospital where Saakashvili is being treated is unable to meet his medical demands, and that he should be transferred to a critical care unit in a civilian clinic that is better suited to care for him.

Saakashvili was transferred to a jail hospital last week, where he was “denied dignity” and inadequate care, according to Amnesty International.

On Twitter, the rights group called it “selective justice” and “apparent political revenge.”

The 53-year-old pro-Western reformer claims he was assaulted by prison guards and is concerned for his safety.

The US State Department has encouraged Georgian authorities to “handle Mr Saakashvili properly and dignifiedly.”

Several opposition MPs have gone on hunger strike for days, demanding proper medical care for Saakashvili, a demand that the US and the European Court of Human Rights have echoed.

The ECHR said last week that Georgia must take efforts “to inform the Court about the applicant’s current state of health, protect his safety in prison, and give him with proper medical care for the post-hunger-strike recovery period.” Saakashvili was also advised to “put off his hunger strike,” according to the letter. On Tuesday, Justice Minister Rati Bregadze ruled out transferring Saakashvili to a civilian facility, claiming that “there had been no one incident of Saakashvili not obtaining a medical service he required.”

Saakashvili stated last week that if he was transferred to a civilian “high-tech clinic for post-hunger strike rehabilitation,” he would cease his hunger strike.

The detention of Saakashvili compounded a political crisis sparked by last year’s legislative elections, which the opposition said were rigged.

It’s also sparked some of the most massive anti-government demonstrations in a decade.

Irakli Garibashvili, Georgia's prime minister, recently provoked outrage by claiming that Saakashvili "had the right to."