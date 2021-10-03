Georgia’s election was marred by “widespread” allegations of intimidation, according to the OSCE.

According to international observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Georgia municipal elections held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s incarceration were plagued by numerous charges of intimidation.

The electoral environment in Tbilisi on Saturday was “marred by widespread and consistent charges of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an uneven playing field,” OSCE observers said at a press conference.

They also said that the ruling Georgian Dream party had a “undue advantage” due to its “misuse of administrative resources.”

They went on to say that cases of intimidation and violence against journalists were concerning.

Official election results showed that the Georgian Dream party received 46.6 percent of the vote after nearly all precincts were tabulated, while the opposition parties combined received 53.4 percent.

The highly monitored elections, according to Georgian Dream, “were held at the greatest democratic standards.”

However, opposition groups charged on Sunday that significant irregularities tainted the elections, which were held in a tense climate following the arrest of Mikhail Saakashvili, the country’s most prominent opposition leader and former president, upon his return from exile.

His incarceration exacerbated Georgia’s political crisis, which began in October when opposition parties accused parliamentary elections of being rigged, refused to accept their seats in the house, and conducted enormous protests calling for new elections.

Saakashvili had called on followers to march to the streets “to preserve election results” before his detention.

Opposition parties, on the other hand, have stayed away from protests so far as they await the findings of international observers.