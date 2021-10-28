Georgians rally in support of the ruling party before of local elections.

Thousands of Georgians protested in support of the ruling party ahead of municipal elections on Wednesday, while the major opposition leader, Mikheil Saakashvili, went on a hunger strike in prison.

On Saturday, mayoral candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition United National Movement (UNM) will compete for mayorships in major cities in the second round of elections.

Around 60,000 people attended a campaign event for the ruling Georgian Dream party in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square on Wednesday evening.

Many people came in by bus from all around the country.

State personnel were forced to join the Tbilisi demonstration under threat of being fired, according to the independent Pirveli TV station.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, speaking to the crowd, urged Georgians to vote for the ruling party, calling the biggest opposition movement, the United National Movement, a “anti-state and anti-national force.”

Later Wednesday, Saakashvili’s UNM scheduled to conduct its own campaign rally in Zugdidi, Georgia’s western metropolis.

On October 1, days after covertly returning from exile in Ukraine, Saakashvili, Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, was arrested and imprisoned, causing tens of thousands to demonstrate in Tbilisi demanding his release.

He has been fasting for nearly four weeks in protest of what he believes is a politically driven prosecution.

Doctors are concerned about the possibility of irreparable health damage.

Saakashvili’s imprisonment exacerbated a long-running political crisis in Georgia, where opposition groups accused the ruling party of extensive fraud in last year’s parliamentary elections, which the ruling party narrowly won.