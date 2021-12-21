Georgians have declared a nationwide hunger strike in response to reports that their former president has been ‘tortured.’

Thousands of supporters of Georgia’s imprisoned opposition leader and former president Mikhail Saakashvili marched Tuesday, threatening a “mass hunger strike” to achieve his release after doctors confirmed he was tortured in detention.

Protesters marched through the capital Tbilisi, waving Georgia’s five-cross flag and brandishing placards reading “Free Saakashvili!” before meeting outside parliament for the rally, which was planned to coincide with the politician’s 54th birthday.

The detention of Saakashvili compounded a political crisis sparked by last year’s legislative elections, which the opposition said were rigged.

It also sparked the most significant anti-government demonstrations in a decade.

“Today, we are commencing a nationwide hunger strike that will not finish until Mikheil Saakashvili is freed from captivity,” said Nika Melia, chairman of Saakashvili’s United National Movement (UNM).

The number of persons planning to join the hunger strike outside the UNM headquarters was not immediately known.

“This is a tough action,” Melia, the leader of the country’s major opposition group, said. “We have no choice but to put pressure on the dictatorship so that it loosens its grip on the Georgian state that it has captured.”

Saakashvili’s mother, Giuli Alasania, gave a letter to supporters at the gathering, in which the former president urged for national unity and peaceful mass protests to pressure authorities to schedule emergency legislative elections.

Georgia’s “long-held desire and historic aspiration of European integration is under jeopardy,” he claimed.

“We urgently require a free press, an unbiased court, and fair elections. We require independence right now, and for the long term.” “Changing the current regime is a pre-requisite for the realization of our Western goals,” he added, alluding to the incumbent Georgian Dream party, which was established by strong businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Despite having no official political function, Georgia’s richest man, who built his fortune in Russia, Ivanishvili is largely regarded as the country’s main decision-maker.

“Ivanishvili’s dictatorship will disintegrate under popular pressure,” one of the marchers, 47-year-old architect Giorgi Darsavelidze, told AFP.

Darsavelidze stated, “We will not stop until Saakashvili is free, until Georgia returns to its European route.”

An independent council of doctors evaluated Saakashvili in detention on Saturday and concluded that he had developed major neurological disorders “as a result of torture, ill-treatment, inadequate medical care, and a prolonged hunger strike.”

Saakashvili went on a 50-day hunger strike to protest his imprisonment for abuse of office, which he has called politically motivated.

After being placed –, the flamboyant pro-Western reformist ended his hunger strike. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.