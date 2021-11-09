Georgian ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili claims he was abused in prison and is afraid for his life.

Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia’s imprisoned ex-president and opposition leader, stated on Monday that he feared for his life after being assaulted by prison guards.

On his return from exile in Ukraine, Saakashvili, who served as president from 2004 to 2013, was arrested on October 1.

He has been fasting for 39 days in protest of his incarceration, which he claims is politically motivated.

His imprisonment has compounded a political crisis that arose last year after the opposition accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of rigging parliamentary elections.

In a letter issued through his lawyer, Saakashvili claimed that the guards “abused me verbally, hit me in the neck, dragged me on the ground by my hair,” and that his disputed transfer to a prison hospital was “aimed at murdering” him.

On Monday, he was transferred to a jail hospital where human rights activists claim he is not being treated properly.

The arrest of the outspoken pro-Western reformist sparked the greatest anti-government protests in a decade.

Around 40,000 people streamed into the central Freedom Square in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Monday evening, chanting Saakashvili’s name, according to AFP reporters.

“In Georgia, a vast, persistent protest movement has begun, and it will not end until Mikheil Saakashvili is set free and snap elections are held,” said Nika Melia, the chairman of Saakashvili’s United National Movement party.

“We will not disperse; our protest will be unwavering and peaceful, and we will not allow the dictatorship to precipitate a civil war.”

Protesters then marched across downtown Tbilisi, threatening to blockade the prime minister’s office.

Melia stated that Prime Minister Irakli “Garibashvili” will be unable to leave or enter his office.

“Saakashvili is a victim of political vendetta, and we will not stop until he is liberated,” said one of the marchers, businessman Niko Mgeladze, 46.

Hundreds of riot police were deployed outside government buildings, according to footage broadcast by the pro-opposition Mtavari TV station.

Doctors who checked Saakashvili on Monday morning stated he was “at great danger of multi-systemic problems and need urgent treatment in a high-tech clinic.”

Nino Lomjaria, Georgia’s human rights ombudswoman, stated the jail hospital did not satisfy the doctors’ standards.

Saakashvili faces an imminent risk of death, according to doctors, due to an underlying blood disease that makes his hunger strike more risky.

Ukraine has rejected Saakashvili’s relocation to a prison hospital, claiming that it “increases hazards.”

“We demand that Mikheil Saakashvili be transferred to a civilian medical facility by the Georgian side.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.