Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine are all countries in Eastern Europe. Organize a ‘Milestone’ EU Summit

Georgian, Moldovan, and Ukrainian presidents met with European Council President Charles Michel on Monday to discuss their EU membership ambitions, with Michel describing the meeting as a “milestone.”

Eastern European countries formed the Associated Trio diplomatic framework in May to collectively push their ambition to join the European Union, in an effort to break free from Moscow’s grip.

Michel met with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Black Sea city of Batumi, in the ancient clifftop Petra castle overlooking the sea.

“Our meeting here with you is a crucial milestone,” Michel stated to the three presidents.

He said that the EU had promised a “exceptional investment package” worth 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion), with the potential to mobilize up to 17 billion euros ($20 billion) in public and private investments for the region.

He stated, “This robust EU backing clearly demonstrates the strategic importance we place on our collaboration with you.”

The three presidents signed a joint proclamation at the end of the conference, promising to work together for their countries’ “European future.”

“Becoming a member of the European Union is a goal that our three countries share. For our countries, there is no alternative to European integration,” it stated.

“No third party could sway this sovereign decision,” the presidents stated, presumably referring to Russia, which has vehemently resisted the Soviet-era satellites’ efforts to strengthen ties with the West.

Moscow has poured economic and military aid on separatist regimes in Georgia’s breakaway enclaves of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as Moldova’s Transnistria region, in a bid to deter former Soviet countries from seeking EU and NATO membership.

Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s then-president, refused to sign an association agreement with the EU in 2013, sparking a popular uprising that destroyed his pro-Russian government.

It was followed by Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, which sparked an ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine with pro-Russian separatists.

In June 2014, Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova signed agreements with the European Union on political association and economic integration, including free trade and visa-free travel for a limited period of time.

The “association agreements” were intended to ease the countries’ transition to EU political and economic standards, but they did not guarantee their membership in the bloc of 27 nations.

Under the terms of the agreement, the countries agreed to implement broad economic and political changes in order to prepare for eventual membership.

Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine's foreign ministers signed a declaration on European integration in 2019, stating their intention to apply.