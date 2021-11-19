Georgia may send hunger-stricken President Mikhail Saakashvili to a military hospital.

Georgia’s government announced Friday that ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike for 50 days, could be transferred to a military hospital after medics informed him that he was at risk of dying in his present prison clinic.

Thousands of supporters of Saakashvili gathered to the streets on Friday evening, demanding that he be given good medical care.

After Saakashvili, 53, fainted, physicians pushed authorities to transfer him to a proper clinic, claiming his life was in danger.

After being imprisoned on October 1 after returning from exile in Ukraine, the flamboyant pro-Western reformer went on a hunger fast, claiming his imprisonment was political.

The medical suggestions were first rejected by Georgian authorities, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze announced on Friday that they were open to relocating Saakashvili.

At a press conference, Bregadze said, “Our plan is to transport him to a military hospital” in Gori, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of Tbilisi.

“This is a location where the state will do everything it can to protect his health and safety,” Bregadze continued.

Thousands of Saakashvili supporters demonstrated outside parliament in Tbilisi on Friday evening, waving Georgian and European Union flags.

The “gathering will not disperse until Saakashvili is relocated to a suitable clinic,” according to Nika Melia, the chairman of Saakashvili’s United National Movement party (UNM), Georgia’s biggest opposition force.

Saakashvili passed out on Thursday and was sent to the prison hospital’s acute care unit.

Saakashvili’s condition was “life threatening,” according to doctor Giorgi Grigolia, who saw him on Thursday. “He must be evacuated to a civilian clinic without haste,” he said.

He listed a number of neurological and heart issues that “may become irreversible, lethal without proper care, which is impossible in the medical facility where he is presently being treated,” according to him.

Grigolia is a member of a medical council established by Ombudsperson Nino Lomjaria.

Saakashvili’s “present status is rated as critical,” according to the council, and he faces a danger of fatal consequences in the “near future.”

It went on to say that the prison hospital where Saakashvili is being treated is unable to suit his medical demands, and that he should be transferred to a civilian clinic immediately.

On Thursday night, a spokesman for the US Department of State, Ned Price, encouraged Georgian authorities to heed the advice and “handle Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity.”

Last Monday, the European Court of Human Rights ordered that Georgia must secure Saakashvili's "safety in prison, as well as necessary medical care."