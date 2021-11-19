Georgia is willing to transfer a hunger-striking former leader to a military hospital.

Georgia’s government announced Friday that ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike for 50 days, could be transferred to a military hospital after medics informed him that he was at risk of dying in his present prison clinic.

After Saakashvili passed out, medics requested authorities to transfer him to a civilian clinic, claiming that his life was in danger.

After being imprisoned on October 1 after returning from exile in Ukraine, he went on a hunger strike, claiming that his detention was political.

The medical suggestions were first rejected by Georgian authorities, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze announced on Friday that they were open to relocating Saakashvili.

At a press conference, Bregadze added, “Our proposal is to take him to a military hospital.”

In a letter to the opposition, he suggested authorities may relocate him to a facility in Gori, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Tbilisi.

“This is a location where the state will do everything it can to protect his health and safety,” Bregadze continued.

He also accused the opposition of “petty political aims” by “exploiting Saakashvili’s health.”

Saakashvili passed out on Thursday and was sent to the prison hospital’s acute care unit.

His health is “life threatening,” according to doctor Giorgi Grigolia, who added that “he must be evacuated to a civilian clinic as soon as possible.”

He had seen Saakashvili after he had passed out late on Thursday.

He listed a number of neurological and heart issues that “may become irreversible, lethal without proper care, which is impossible in the medical facility where he is presently being treated,” according to him.

Grigolia is a member of a medical council established by Ombudsperson Nino Lomjaria.

Saakashvili’s “present status is rated as critical,” according to the council, and he faces a danger of fatal consequences in the “near future.”

It went on to say that the prison hospital where Saakashvili is being treated is unable to suit his medical demands, and that he should be transferred to a civilian clinic immediately.

Dito Sadzaglishvili, Saakashvili’s counsel, said the country’s prison system was “driven by political objectives rather than medical ones.”

“The government is denying Saakashvili’s access to competent medical care despite repeated calls from doctors,” Sadzaglishvili told AFP.

On Thursday night, a spokeswoman for the US Department of State, Ned Price, encouraged Georgian authorities to “handle Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity.”

The detention of Mikhail Saakashvili has exacerbated a political crisis that began last year when the opposition accused parliamentary elections of being rigged.

