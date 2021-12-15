George Floyd’s killer pleads guilty to violating his civil rights.

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis cop convicted of killing African-American George Floyd, pled guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights on Wednesday, marking his first admission of criminal fault in the case.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges of use of excessive force at a courthouse in St. Paul, Minnesota, for keeping his knee to Floyd’s neck for about 10 minutes on May 25, 2020, until Floyd died.

Floyd’s death, which was captured on video by a bystander on a cellphone, sparked months of Black Lives Matter protests around the country in response to police brutality against African-Americans.

In June, Chauvin was found guilty of murder in a state trial and sentenced to 22 and a half years in jail.

He has not acknowledged guilt to the murder allegations, and his conviction is being appealed.

In the federal rights lawsuit, Chauvin had initially pled not guilty. According to local WCCO TV, the court told him that if he didn’t modify his plea to guilty, he may face life in jail.

After reversing his plea, federal prosecutors said Chauvin may face a term of 20 to 25 years in prison, to be served simultaneously with and beyond his murder sentence.

Regardless of the outcome of his murder charge appeal, the 45-year-old former Minneapolis cop will spend years in prison.

In May of last year, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis police force was caught on camera kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he lay face down and handcuffed on the ground, repeatedly whimpering, “I can’t breathe.”

That became the rallying cry of following rallies, which grew in strength as more unpunished examples of police maltreatment or killings of Black people surfaced.

Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane, all now ex-officers, were present during Floyd’s death and will be tried individually in the state’s murder case.

In the federal rights case, the three were also charged and have pleaded not guilty.

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented Floyd’s family, called the federal case’s conclusion a “historic day.”

“There was no expectation that a white police officer would ever be held accountable for murdering a Black man until the terrible and unnecessary death of George Floyd,” he added.

“The jury — and people around the country — finally said enough was enough when Derek Chauvin was brought to justice.”

Outside the courthouse, George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd claimed that his family is moving forward but “can never recover.”

People usually tell him that George, he said. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.