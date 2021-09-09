‘Genocide Games’: 200 human rights organizations call for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In reaction to accumulating evidence of China’s atrocities against Uyghurs and other minority ethnic groups in Xinjiang, more than 200 human rights organizations have called on companies such as NBC and the BBC to abandon plans to broadcast next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Campaigners cautioned corporations that they were “at great risk of being complicit in China’s strategy to’sport wash’ the egregious and escalating human rights abuses and empower the acts of the Chinese government” in an open letter written to television CEOs on Tuesday.

The broadcasters “would legitimize these crimes and promote what is generally regarded as the ‘Genocide Games'” by airing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the rights groups stated in their appeal.

The Chinese government disputes allegations of human rights crimes against Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities living in northwestern China, where authorities are waging a massive counterterrorism campaign, according to the Chinese government. However, a growing body of evidence alludes to systematic schemes sanctioned by Beijing to change the demographic makeup of Xinjiang’s population through methods including as mass imprisonment and forced sterilization.

As a form of protest, elected politicians in the United States and the United Kingdom have campaigned for a “diplomatic boycott” of Beijing 2022, while the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has encouraged the government not to exclude athletes from competing.

The rights groups write that displaying the Winter Games amid persistent human rights violations in China will “completely eclipse” each broadcaster’s ethical standards and procedures.

The campaigners said, “Human rights promises are nothing unless they are supported by genuine action; the sheer scale and severity of China’s human rights crimes demand urgent attention and action.” “Genocide must be regarded as a red line that must not be crossed at any cost.”

The International Olympic Committee is also chastised in the letter for what it calls a lack of accountability. The IOC “has attempted to rebut concerns about human rights violations in China by saying that the Games will have a positive impact on China’s rights record,” the organisations stated, citing Beijing 2008.

“The IOC also vowed to take measures if China fails to meet its human rights commitments,” they stated. Following that, the Chinese government consistently backtracked on human rights, demonstrating that this faith was misplaced. This is a condensed version of the information.