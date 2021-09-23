Genetics Reveal How Humans Settled Remote Pacific Islands

Easter Island’s iconic megaliths, like the people who built them, have cousins on islands hundreds of miles to the north and west, according to a research released Wednesday.

Separate groups of people sailed off from tiny islands east of Tahiti during a 250-year period to inhabit Easter Island, the Marquesas, and Raivavae – archipelagos thousands of miles apart but all home to comparable ancient statues.

The study’s chief scientist, Stanford University’s Alexander Ioannidis, told AFP, “These monuments are only on those islands that are closely connected genetically.”

Ioannidis and his team were able to plot and date the early Polynesians’ course of settlement, which began in Samoa and spread across the Pacific between the years 830 and 1360, using cutting-edge DNA research.

“This has been an open problem since Captain Cook discovered that everyone on the Polynesian islands spoke the same language,” Ioannidis added.

According to the findings, the spread happened quickly – over approximately 17 generations – surpassing substantial changes in language or culture that could have acted as markers.

By analyzing the genetic material of 430 current-day inhabitants from 21 islands, the researchers were able to piece together the jigsaw of trans-Pacific migration.

Around the year 830, Samoa’s outward growth reached Fiji in the west, Tonga in the south, and Raratonga in the east.

Raratonga descendants migrated to present-day Tahiti and the Tuamotu archipelago beyond a few hundred years later.

The most ambitious ventures set out from Tuamotu’s little, long-overlooked sand-bar islands, according to Ioannidis.

The Tuamotus, which span an area comparable to the distance between England and Greece, are now sparsely populated, thanks in part to their function as nuclear test grounds.

According to the study, the low-lying islands arose from below sea level barely a few hundred years before Polynesians arrived.

To navigate in between these little, ring-like islands, they needed a marine culture, according to Ioannidis.

“I believe it helps to explain why we see the longest-distance cruises departing from there.”

The megalith-building peoples who came to live in the Marquesas, Rapa Nui (Easter Island), and Raivavae used this as their starting point.

The time of such expansions corresponds to earlier DNA-based results by Ioannidis and his team, which showed that Native Americans and Polynesians mixed about the year 1200, most likely from the northwestern coast of South America.

