General David Petraeus calls the collapse of Afghanistan a “catastrophic” event for the United States.

The Taliban’s strengthening grip on Afghanistan, according to David Petraeus, a retired Army general and former head of the CIA, is “catastrophic” for the United States and the rest of the world.

Petraeus, who previously served as the top US commander in Afghanistan, called the Taliban’s recent capture of numerous Afghan cities “disastrous.”

On Friday, he told The Rita Cosby Show on WABC Radio, “This is a major national security setback, and it is on the point of being much worse unless we decide to take really significant action.”

Petraeus claimed he had expected a “psychological breakdown” months ago since the US troop withdrawal had spurred the deployment of NATO forces as well as hundreds of contractors who had kept the Afghan Air Force running.

“So now we have a situation where the Taliban is attempting to encircle Kabul, a city of 5 or 6 million people, before hundreds of thousands of refugees stream in,” he said.

“We can stop this if we chose to and if we properly indicate to the Taliban that they must stop what they’re doing or we will unleash the full force of the US military on them.”

In April, President Joe Biden declared that all US forces will leave Afghanistan by September 11. The deadline was then pushed back to August 31, but most troops had already left.

Biden announced on Saturday that he has authorized the deployment of 5,000 US troops to Afghanistan in order to secure a “orderly and safe withdrawal” of US and ally forces. Taliban insurgents allegedly entered the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on Sunday, as the US accelerated the evacuation of its mission.

The Taliban’s advances, according to Petraeus, have demonstrated that the decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan was a “major mistake.”

“We should really take stock of what has happened and admit, I believe, that this was a serious mistake, and ask ourselves if having 3,500 troops on the ground for 18 months with no battlefield losses and a manageable situation was not preferable to the disaster that we are seeing unfold in Afghanistan right now,” he said.

