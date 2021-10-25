General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Sudan’s President.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who disbanded the authority overseeing the country’s democratic transition on Monday, became de facto president after the fall of strongman Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and now represents the possibility of a return to the country’s long-feared military rule.

He advanced to high positions in the military under Bashir despite remaining largely unknown. He was the commander of the country’s ground troops before Bashir promoted him to inspector general of the army in February 2019, just two months before the military deposed Bashir.

Burhan oversaw the deployment of Sudanese troops to Yemen as part of a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in 2015 against Iran-backed Huthi rebels, according to Sudanese media and analysts.

Sudan’s military involvement in Yemen with the kingdom was crucial, but it was a behind-the-scenes position.

Burhan worked closely with Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on the Yemen portfolio, according to Willow Berridge, author of “Civil Uprisings in Modern Sudan” and history lecturer at Newcastle University.

Burhan was elected Sudan’s president in 2019 with the RSF’s help, according to Berridge.

“The presence of the Rapid Support Forces in this latest maneuver will make many cautious,” he remarked at the time, describing them as “a refurbished version of the Janjaweed militias that committed huge crimes in Darfur.”

Sudanese troops were deployed to Yemen in 2015 as part of a dramatic foreign policy change in which Khartoum severed ties with Iran and joined the Saudi-led coalition.

In Yemen, the Sudanese soldiers lost a large number of losses.

Following the collapse of talks between protesters and Burhan’s transitional council in the spring of 2019, he traveled to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Following Bashir’s fall, the Gulf monarchs deposited an initial $500 million into Sudan’s central bank as part of a pledged $3 billion support package to retain their influence in the country.

Burhan was sworn in as Sudan’s temporary leader on April 11, 2019, following Bashir’s removal, and was tasked with chairing the ruling Sovereign Council of military and civilian officials leading the transition to a fully fledged democracy in August of same year.

On Monday, however, the moustached Burhan appeared on national television, wearing his normal green beret and military uniform, and ordered the cabinet and Sovereign Council to be dissolved. He announced a state of emergency across the country.

Burhan, who is in his early 60s, strengthened Sudan’s ties with global powers and regional players such as the United States and Israel as chairman of the Sovereign Council.

He will be released in February 2020.