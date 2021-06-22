Gender is referred to as a “social, political construct” by the film festival, which has abandoned acting awards for actresses and actors.

The San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain is doing away with award categories for best actor and actress, citing gender as a “social and political construct,” according to the festival’s director.

The Silver Shell award will now be given to the greatest leading and supporting performances, according to the festival’s organizers, as the festival shifts to a gender-neutral perspective.

“The shift stems from the belief that gender, as a social and political construct, is no longer a criterion by which we compare performances,” José Luis Rebordinos explained. “The jury’s criterion will be to differentiate between good and terrible performances.”

The new gender-neutral categories will be in place for the 69th edition of the festival, which will take place in September.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The move follows in the footsteps of the Berlin Film Festival, which took a similar step in March, and is part of a rising trend.

The festival will, according to organizers, be run in a manner more like to that which existed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While some limits are expected to remain in place, the festival plans to expand the number of screenings and cinema seating capacity in comparison to last year, as well as reclaim some red carpet glitz.

The 69th San Sebastián International Film Festival takes place in northern Spain from September 17 to 25.