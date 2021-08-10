Gbagbo of the Ivory Coast has announced his intention to form a new political party.

Laurent Gbagbo, the ex-president of the Ivory Coast, said on Monday that his profoundly divided Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) would form a new political party.

Gbagbo slammed his former prime minister, Pascal Affi N’Guessan, the FPI’s president, during a crucial meeting of party leaders, and advocated “developing a new instrument of struggle in line with our beliefs and goals,” according to the FPI.

It is possible that a congress to establish it will take held in October, according to the report.

Affi N’Guessan, in a statement to AFP, called the decision “basically determined by a thirst for power and the desire for retribution.”

Gbagbo, 76, ruled for a tumultuous decade beginning in 2000.

In 2010, he refused to admit defeat to Alassane Ouattara, the current president, starting a months-long civil war that claimed 3,000 lives.

In June, he returned to national politics after being exonerated of crimes against humanity related to the massacre at the International Criminal Court.

A serious schism emerged inside the FPI, which Gbagbo created in 1982, during his years in prison in The Hague.

One side is led by Affi N’Guessan, 68, who leads a so-called “legal” faction – a word derived from the court authorities’ recognition of his status as party president in 2015.

The other side is the so-called “GOR” faction, which is backed by grassroots people who fiercely defend the former president. “GOR” comes from the French phrases “Gbagbo Or Nothing.”

According to Gbagbo’s statement on Monday, the FPI, “our lone instrument of political battle,” has been confiscated by Mr. Affi N’Guessan, who, despite numerous attempts to reason with him, insists on his so-called “legality.”

Mr. Affi N’Guessan’s willingness and stubbornness to take the FPI captive, trampling on years of sacrifice by party activists, has been acknowledged by Gbagbo.

According to the statement, he urged the FPI’s central committee to authorize the formation of a committee to prepare for a “constitutive congress” to form a new party.

In an interview with AFP, Affi N’Guessan said that Gbagbo was to blame for the breakup.

Laurent Gbagbo has chosen rupture and division in response to my request for an audience and my desire to communicate in the interest of the FPI’s unity. He has dashed the hopes of our activists, voters, and sympathizers in the left’s unity, in our political family’s reconciliation,” he stated.

Following Gbagbo’s return, several attempts to heal the split failed, and the “legal” faction launched a counter-offensive last week. Brief News from Washington Newsday.