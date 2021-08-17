Gaza Boy Dreams Of School Despite Being Blinded By Wartime Blast

Mohammed Shaban, eight years old, wished to return to his Gaza classroom for the start of the school year. He is remaining at home after being blinded by an exploding missile in May.

Mohammed used to go to school with his cousins and neighbors in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia.

He is one of hundreds of children injured, according to the UN, during violence in May between Israel and the Palestinian enclave’s Islamist rulers, Hamas.

In response to Hamas rocket firing, the Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip from May 10 to 21.

During the fighting, Mohammed claimed he was walking to a market to buy clothes when a rocket exploded.

“Mohammed was hurt in the eyes, which resulted to the loss of his eyes, and Mohammed became fully blind,” his father Hani stated after the incident.

The Shabans claim Mohammed was hurt by an Israeli rocket, but AFP was unable to independently verify this.

Hani said the youngster longed to return to school, but his new impairment made him moody and unpredictable.

“He asks me when I’ll see, or when I’ll go back to school with the kids, or when I’ll go out on the street alone,” Hani explained.

During the crisis, Human Rights Watch has accused both Israel and Gaza of war crimes.

Israeli air attacks killed 260 Palestinians, including fighters, while militants in Gaza murdered 13 Israelis, including a soldier, with bombs fired from Gaza.

According to Human Rights Watch, Israeli strikes are not always focused at military targets.

It also claimed that Palestinians fired rockets towards Israeli cities indiscriminately, killing at least seven Palestinians in Gaza and injuring others.

As they go through their neighborhood, Mohammed grabs his father’s hand with his head down.

They walk down narrow dirt alleyways flanked with graffiti-covered cinderblock walls.

Hani Shaban sat his son down on cushions at home and showed him his school uniform’s collared shirts.

As his parents encouraged him, Mohammed clutched a pen and attempted to form letters in a notebook.

Mohammed’s mother, Somaya Shaban, stated, “In the future, I hope he can go to a special school for the impaired.”

She sobbed as she held her son in her arms.

“I want to go to school and see the kids, and I want to see my sisters, and I want to see my mom and dad, and I want to play with the kids,” she says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.