Gangs have cut off fuel to Haitians, putting them in a nightmare situation.

Already beset by months of political turmoil and natural disaster, Haitians have been forced to endure new nightmares this week as unrestrained gangs snarled gasoline supply, knocking out power and water supplies.

“At home, we’re on water rationing,” said a worried Daphne Bourgoin, the owner of a textile shop in the capital Port-au-Prince that has been forced to close owing to the shortages since Monday.

“And how long will the internet continue for my kids who get their (school) classes online?” the 42-year-old wondered.

The Caribbean country has never been able to create enough power to suit the needs of its whole people. The state-run Haiti electric utility EDH barely offers a few hours of power every day, even in well-off districts of the capital.

Those who can afford it rely on expensive generators, which are no help in the face of a severe fuel shortage caused by gangs blocking access to the country’s oil terminals in the capital and its outskirts, with the government under pressure to ensure security for companies to reach the critical storage facilities.

A countrywide strike called by public transportation unions has gripped Haiti’s capital and main cities since Monday.

In a country where many people rely on private enterprises to carry water by truck to at-home systems, a scarcity of gasoline is also impeding water access.

Public water, like power, is in poor supply, with only a few sewage networks serving major areas.

Health care providers have been compelled to substantially reduce their services because to the lack of a reliable electricity or water supply.

Rachilde Joseph, a medical student from Port-au-Prince, wrote on social media, “There is no power in the hospital to operate the equipment, there is no fuel, there is nothing.”

The 26-year-old, who has created a name for herself by posting hilarious videos on the internet, has lost her ability to laugh.

“We would like to stay in the country to provide care, particularly to individuals in rural regions who are in desperate need of it,” she added, adding that she believes Haiti “will regrettably lose all of its young people.”

Thousands of young Haitians have already fled to Latin America since 2014 due to a lack of job opportunities.

Thousands more people pursued their dreams of relocating in the United States, assuming that under President Joe Biden's administration, Washington would adopt a more lenient immigration policy.