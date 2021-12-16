Gangs and poverty exacerbated the tragedy of the deadly tanker explosion in Haiti.

Deep-seated daily challenges in Haiti, exacerbated by gang power, created conditions that contributed to the death toll in a tanker explosion in the country’s second-largest city this week, which killed at least 75 people.

“We have a very poor population,” said Marie-Rosy Auguste Ducena, an activist with the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights.

“They thought they could resell the fuel, so they went out and collected gasoline off the tanker,” she explained.

The driver of the tanker swerved to avoid hitting a motorbike taxi, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which subsequently crashed, according to Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, where the accident occurred.

“The driver warned them about the risk right away, but they didn’t heed,” Ducena added.

“On the contrary, they went in search of hammers and other instruments in order to penetrate the tank and extract the gasoline.”

“A horrible lack of education of the populace, who believe they can handle petroleum materials in any way,” she blamed.

Sixty-two individuals perished at the scene, while at least a dozen more died from their injuries in the hospital.

Around 50 people were injured and were being treated in hospitals around the country, where nine people died on Wednesday.

Some people are in critical condition after suffering serious burn injuries, raising fears that the death toll will rise much higher.

“Fuel is worth its weight in gold in this country these days, and it was free for the taking: that’s what exacerbated the toll,” said the former deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second city.

Some people who lived nearby were killed in their homes, but “the majority of the fatalities were surrounding the tanker to take out petrol,” he claimed.

According to the World Bank, more than 60% of Haiti’s 11 million people live in poverty, despite the country’s natural calamities and political upheaval, which included the president’s killing this summer.

In recent years, fuel shortages have become more common, with authorities frequently running out of cash to pay gas distributors.

However, in September, crime gangs that had hitherto been limited to Port-au-slums Prince's grabbed control of routes leading to the country's three oil terminals, giving the situation a whole new dimension. Armed groups stole more than a dozen fuel trucks and demanded large sums of money.