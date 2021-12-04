Gambians will vote in the country’s first presidential election since the death of Gamal Abdullah Jammeh.

Gambians went to the polls on Saturday for the first time since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled to exile, in the country’s first presidential election.

The election will be widely followed as a test of the country’s democratic transition after Jammeh seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994 and governed for 22 years.

After being defeated at the vote box by Adama Barrow, a relative unknown at the time, the ex-autocrat was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017.

President Barrow, who is 56 years old, is up for re-election against five other contenders.

Ousainou Darboe, a political veteran, is widely regarded as the major opposition candidate.

The 73-year-old is a lawyer who has represented Jammeh’s opponents and has run for president multiple times against the former dictator.

Before stepping down in 2019, he served as Barrow’s foreign minister and subsequently vice president.

Many voters in the poor country of more than two million people are looking for better living conditions.

The Gambia is a sliver of land roughly 480 kilometers (300 miles) long that is surrounded by Senegal and is one of the world’s poorest countries.

According to the World Bank, half of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day.

The Covid outbreak also wreaked havoc on the former British colony’s tourism-dependent economy.

Barrow is running on a platform of continuity, citing infrastructural projects completed and greater civil liberties as examples.

The Gambia’s polling stations will open at 0800 GMT and close at 1700 GMT.

At Gambian polls, each candidate has their own ballot box, and voters select their chosen politician by dropping a marble into one of the boxes.

The unorthodox voting procedure is a response to the country’s low literacy rates.

The one-round presidential election’s preliminary results might be published as early as Sunday.

In the run-up to the election, questions about Jammeh’s future involvement in politics, as well as his prospective return from exile, have dominated the conversation.

The 56-year-old former tyrant has also attempted to sway the vote by appearing at gatherings of supporters during the campaign.

Jammeh has a sizable political following in Gambia.

Another political camp, on the other hand, is pushing for criminal proceedings against Jammeh for alleged human rights violations committed while he was in power.

After becoming president, Barrow established a truth commission to investigate the alleged violations.

After becoming president, Barrow established a truth commission to investigate the alleged violations.

Hundreds more witnesses testified on state-sanctioned before the proceedings finished in May.