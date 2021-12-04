Gambians cast their ballots in the first presidential election since the dictator fled.

On Saturday, Gambians voted in the country’s first presidential election since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile.

The election will be widely observed as a test of The Gambia’s democratic transition after Jammeh seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994 and governed for 22 years.

After being defeated at the vote box by Adama Barrow, a relative unknown at the time, the ex-autocrat was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017.

President Barrow, who is 56 years old, is up for re-election against five other contenders.

He predicted “the biggest landslide victory in the history of this country” when he voted near the presidential palace, stating “my people would be rejoicing in the streets in the next 24 hours.”

Long lineups formed well before daybreak in the capital, Banjul, when polls opened at 0800 GMT.

Nearly 500 people queued around the block at a market in Banjul’s Manjai Kunda neighborhood, anticipating hours of waiting.

“I anticipate people to vote peacefully,” said Alice Jarjue, a 27-year-old voter.

“Gambia is a peaceful country, and it is important that we keep it that way. You should appreciate the outcome if someone other (than your candidate) wins.” Babacar Diallo, 48, arrived early to cast his ballot.

“Voting is extremely crucial because we want change,” he stated. “Things have been tough, and the economy is bleak.” Many voters in the country of more than two million people want to see their living standards rise.

The Gambia is a sliver of land roughly 480 kilometers (300 miles) long that is surrounded by Senegal and is one of the world’s poorest countries.

According to the World Bank, half of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day.

The Covid-19 outbreak also wreaked havoc on the former British colony’s tourism-dependent economy.

Barrow is running on a platform of continuity, citing infrastructural projects completed and greater civil liberties as examples.

Observers consider political veteran Ousainou Darboe to be the leading opposition candidate.

Darboe thanked God when he voted at Serekunda, near Banjul, saying, “He has given me the strength to lead my country.”

The 73-year-old is a lawyer who has represented Jammeh’s opponents and has run for president multiple times against the former dictator.

Before stepping down in 2019, he served as Barrow’s foreign minister and subsequently vice president.

At Gambian polls, each candidate has their own ballot box, and voters choose their preferred politician by dropping.