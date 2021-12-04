Gambians cast their ballots in the country’s first presidential election since the dictatorship ended.

On Saturday, Gambians began voting in the country’s first presidential election since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile.

The election will be widely observed as a test of The Gambia’s democratic transition after Jammeh seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994 and governed for 22 years.

After being defeated at the vote box by Adama Barrow, a relative unknown at the time, the ex-autocrat was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea in January 2017.

President Barrow, who is 56 years old, is up for re-election against five other contenders.

Long lines formed well before daybreak in the capital, Banjul, as polls opened at 8 a.m. (0800 GMT).

Nearly 500 people queued around the block at a market in Banjul’s Manjai Kunda neighborhood, anticipating hours of waiting.

Jariatou Touray, a student and part-time waiter, said she had been waiting to vote since 6 a.m.

The 23-year-old remarked, “I’ll probably be here till 10 a.m.” “It’s critical that the citizens vote and choose the best candidate.” Babacar Diallo, 48, was also among the first to arrive.

“Voting is extremely crucial because we want change,” he stated. “Things have been tough, and the economy is bleak.” Many voters in the poor country of more than two million people are looking for better living conditions.

The Gambia is a sliver of land roughly 480 kilometers (300 miles) long that is surrounded by Senegal and is one of the world’s poorest countries.

According to the World Bank, half of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day.

The Covid-19 outbreak also wreaked havoc on the former British colony’s tourism-dependent economy.

Barrow is running on a platform of continuity, citing infrastructural projects completed and greater civil liberties as examples.

Ousainou Darboe, a political veteran, is widely regarded as the major opposition candidate.

The 73-year-old is a lawyer who has represented Jammeh’s opponents and has run for president multiple times against the former dictator.

Before stepping down in 2019, he served as Barrow’s foreign minister and subsequently vice president.

At Gambian polls, each candidate has their own ballot box, and voters select their chosen politician by dropping a marble into one of the boxes.

The unorthodox voting procedure is a response to the country’s low literacy rates.

The polls will close at 1700 GMT.

The one-round presidential election’s preliminary results might be published as early as Sunday.

There are concerns about Jammeh’s ability to continue in politics. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.