Gabby Petito’s boyfriend was discovered dead.

Human bones discovered in a Florida nature preserve belonged to Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, according to US police.

“A comparison of dental data showed that the human remains… are those of Brian Laundrie,” the FBI said in a statement.

Petito, 22, was found dead in September after the couple went on a cross-country road trip. Laundrie, 23, had been deemed a “person of interest” in his death.

Petito had quit her job in New York and packed her belongings into a camper van with Laundrie for a cross-country adventure over the summer, documenting their voyage in a series of social media posts.

However, after Petito unexpectedly vanished on September 11, her family filed a missing person report, and Laundrie went to Florida without her.

As officials launched a statewide search for Petito, Laundrie refused to tell what had happened to his girlfriend and then left.

Petito’s body was discovered strangled in the Wyoming wilderness on September 19, according to police.

Her killing, as well as the subsequent disappearance of the main suspect, caused a media frenzy in the US and around the world.

It also sparked discussion about the disproportionate attention paid to missing white women.

Police searched for Laundrie for weeks before discovering human remains and “items of interest” in Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, which were later identified as Laundrie’s on Thursday.

The cause of Laundrie’s death was not disclosed by the FBI.

The victim was discovered with a backpack and notepad in a swampy part of the reserve, which is home to alligators, snakes, coyotes, and other wildlife, according to investigators.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been notified that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are undoubtedly Brian’s,” said Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino in a statement.

“At this time, we have no additional comment and ask that you respect the Laundries’ privacy.”

When the body was discovered on Wednesday, FBI special agent Michael McPherson said an evidence response team would be gathering information for many days.

The young pair had posted photos of themselves smiling for the camera, barefoot in a canyon, and studying ochre rocks at state and national parks on social media during their trip.

However, after Petito vanished, Utah police revealed one unsettling incident: a domestic violence allegation filed in August.

Petito appears agitated on police bodycam footage, claiming she had an argument with Laundrie.

