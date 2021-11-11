FW De Klerk, South Africa’s last white president, has died.

When FW de Klerk, South Africa’s final white president, freed Nelson Mandela from prison and negotiated a road to democracy, he dissolved the apartheid government that had brought him to power.

In 1993, he and Mandela shared the Nobel Peace Prize for leading the “miracle” transition from white authority.

However, as the country’s new democracy grew, many people saw him as a symbol of white South Africa’s inability to accept the entire horrors of apartheid and bring offenders to justice.

De Klerk, 85, died Thursday after a long fight with cancer, according to his foundation.

“It is with great regret that the FW de Klerk Foundation must report that former President FW de Klerk passed away peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning after a long battle with mesothelioma cancer,” the foundation said.

“Mr. De Klerk was 85 years old when he died. His wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren survive him.” When De Klerk announced Mandela’s release from 27 years in prison and repealed the prohibition on black liberation movements on February 2, 1990, he virtually declared the death of white minority rule.

“I hope that history will recognize that at a critical juncture in our history, I, along with all those who backed me, shown courage, integrity, and honesty. That we made the correct decision, “According to De Klerk.

De Klerk remarked that liberating Mandela had “averted a catastrophe” twenty years after that speech.

Frederik Willem de Klerk was born on March 18, 1936, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

His father, Jan de Klerk, was a minister in the apartheid-era National Party (NP) administration. JG Strijdom, his uncle, was a prime minister who was known for denying mixed-race persons the right to vote.

Following in their footsteps was De Klerk. After 11 years as a lawyer, he was elected to parliament for the National Party in 1972 and rose through the ranks of cabinet to become the party’s leader in February 1989.

After PW Botha was forced to resign, De Klerk was elected president of South Africa six months later.

Mandela stated of him, “When he became the head of the National Party, he seemed to be the perfect party guy, nothing more and nothing less.” “Nothing in his past seemed to point to a reforming attitude.” Mandela, on the other hand, saw an opportunity and wrote him a letter describing a negotiated end to apartheid.

