FW De Klerk, South Africa’s last apartheid president, has died.

South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, died on Thursday at the age of 85, according to his foundation.

In 1993, De Klerk and Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first black president, received the Nobel Peace Prize for guiding the country’s “miracle” transition from white rule.

His charity said in a statement that he died after a fight with cancer.

On his 85th birthday, March 18 this year, De Klerk announced his diagnosis.

“It is with great regret that the FW de Klerk Foundation must report that former President FW de Klerk passed away peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning after a long battle with mesothelioma cancer,” the foundation said.

His wife Elita, children Jan and Susan, and grandchildren survive him.

“The family will make an announcement on funeral arrangements in due course,” it stated.

He is well known for his iconic February 2, 1990 speech, in which he announced the lifting of a ban on the African National Congress (ANC) and allied liberation organisations.

In the same speech, he called for the release of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, who had been imprisoned for 27 years.

His father was a leading apartheid senator who served briefly as interim president, and he was born into a family of Afrikaners, a white ethnic group descending primarily from Dutch colonisers.

Before being elected to parliament as a member of the apartheid-initiating National Party, he studied law.

De Klerk then held numerous cabinet roles before becoming president in 1989, a position he retained until after the first democratic elections in 1994, when he handed over the reins to Mandela.