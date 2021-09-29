Fumio Kishida: Who Is He? What You Should Know About Japan’s New Prime Minister

After winning his Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership poll on Wednesday, Fumio Kishida is expected to become Japan’s 100th prime minister.

Because the LDP has a majority in the legislature, he is almost set to become prime minister at Monday’s parliamentary session, succeeding the unpopular Yoshihide Suga, who did not seek re-election as party leader after just one year in office.

Kishida defeated Taro Kono, Japan’s outspoken vaccine director, who was regarded to be more popular and had more than 2.5 million Twitter followers. Kishida won the runoff 257-170.

Reuters stated that Kishida, 64, is considered as a safe set of hands who will focus on populist concerns such as the need to establish a new sort of capitalism, despite his blander image.

Kishida represents stability, not upsetting the boat, and most crucially, doing what elite technocrats urge him to do, according to Jesper Koll, expert director at Monex Group.

Kishida, a moderate-liberal politician, is likely to sway his conservative party to the left slightly.

Kishida was born in Shibuya, Tokyo, into a political family, with both his father and grandfather serving in the lower house. He is also a distant relative of Kiichi Miyazawa, the former Prime Minister of Japan.

When his father was assigned to a job in the city, he attended elementary school in the Queens neighborhood of New York City, according to The Wall Street Journal.

He became a congressman after working at the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan and was first elected to parliament in 1993.

Kishida, who represents Hiroshima and is a proponent of nuclear non-proliferation, accompanied former President Barack Obama on a 2016 visit to the city that was obliterated by atomic bombs, along with Nagasaki, at the end of World War II.

Between 2012 and 2017, while foreign minister under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he reached an agreement with South Korea regarding women in the country who were sexually abused by Japan’s wartime soldiers, a topic that remains a thorn in the countries’ relations.

Prior to a projected dissolution of parliament in mid-October and an election in the first two weeks of November, his immediate priorities will be to establish a new cabinet and rearrange the top part of his LDP party.