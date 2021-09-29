Fumio Kishida, the leader of Japan’s ruling party, has been elected as the country’s next prime minister.

In an exceptionally close race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who decided to resign after only a year in office, the soft-spoken centrist defeated popular vaccination head Taro Kono.

On October 4, the 64-year-old will be voted in as the new premier by parliament, and he will then lead his party into general elections, which must be held by November.

Kishida, the heir of a Hiroshima political family, has long sought the presidency and campaigned unsuccessfully last year, losing to Suga.

He was the first candidate to enter the election, running on a pandemic stimulus platform and presenting himself as a listener who brought a suggestion box to events to solicit citizen recommendations.

However, the race was close, with Kishida edging Kono by a single vote in the first round of voting by members and MPs of the Liberal Democratic Party.

In the second round, he easily defeated Kono, receiving 257 votes to Kono’s 170.

Sanae Takaichi, a hawkish right-winger, and Seiko Noda, a feminist former gender equality minister, could not make it past the first round of voting.

Kishida, a former LDP policy head, sought to capitalize on popular dissatisfaction with Suga’s handling of the pandemic, which has caused his government’s approval ratings to plummet to new lows.

His unassuming demeanor has been compared to a lack of charisma, and his policy ideas reflect more consistency than change.

However, this appeared to earn more support among the LDP’s grassroots, who were wary of Kono’s reforming and forthright manner.

Corey Wallace, an assistant professor of Japanese politics at Kanagawa University, stated, “Kishida has obviously performed considerably better than many anticipated him to.”

“He was attempting to be everything to everyone. But, unlike other times when he has ran or indicated that he will run, he had a message,” he told AFP.

Kishida is considered as a safe pair of hands who will likely stick to the Suga government’s policies and has not shown any aspirations for major changes in defense, diplomatic, or economic policy.

He has called for a “politics of kindness” and stated that he wants to shift away from Japan’s neoliberal economic policies.

