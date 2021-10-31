Fumio Kishida, Japan’s Prime Minister, is a soft-spoken centrist who enjoys baseball.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, is a soft-spoken politician with a reputation for seeking the middle ground and a liking for baseball. He is on course to retain power in Sunday’s general elections.

Despite a low-key demeanour that has been described as lacking in charisma, the 64-year-old scion of a Hiroshima dynasty of legislators is viewed as competent and capable.

He stated that his ruling coalition would remain in power once the polls concluded, as anticipated by exit polls “The government would be trusted if the ruling coalition is awarded a majority. It’s a significant event.” It was his first significant test as prime minister since taking over the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party from Yoshihide Suga a month ago.

Kishida has lauded his listening abilities and pledged a new stimulus package in an attempt to restore the world’s third largest economy, in an attempt to distinguish himself apart from Suga’s government’s unpopular pandemic reaction.

He has also promised to address income inequality as part of his so-called new capitalism, but details are still sketchy at this point.

He promised on Sunday that if he won the election, he would keep his word.

“If we implement the numerous programs we have promised, it will lead to larger and broader popular support,” he stated.

Kishida was Japan’s foreign minister from 2012 until 2017, at which time he negotiated agreements with Russia and South Korea, with which Japan has tense relations.

He has dubbed the abolition of nuclear weapons “my life’s mission,” and he was instrumental in bringing then-US President Barack Obama to Hiroshima in 2016.

Despite his liberal reputation, he has been hesitant to speak out on socially contentious matters such as homosexual marriage, stating that he has “not reached the stage of accepting same-sex marriage.”

He’s also been careful about allowing married couples to keep their own surnames, which is a contentious topic.

At a press conference this week, Kenneth Mori McElwain, a social science professor at the University of Tokyo, said, “Prime Minister Kishida has not always been particularly clear about what he intends to achieve in terms of macroeconomic policy.”

“However, it is evident that the LDP is not enthusiastic about Japan’s reforming in a more progressive path,” Mori said.

After working at a bank during the Japanese economic boom, Kishida entered politics in 1993, following in the footsteps of his father and grandparents.

His family resided in New York for several years as a boy, where he was subjected to prejudice at school, an experience he claims instilled in him a strong sense of justice.