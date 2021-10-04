Fumio Kishida, Japan’s new Prime Minister, is a calm centrist who promises spending.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s new Prime Minister, is a soft-spoken former foreign minister with a liking for baseball and a reputation for seeking the middle ground.

Despite a low-key demeanor that has been characterized as a lack of charisma, the 64-year-old scion of a Hiroshima dynasty of politicians is usually considered as a safe set of hands.

He entered office on Monday, succeeding Yoshihide Suga, the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who resigned after only a year in office.

Kishida has promised to spend a large amount of money on fresh epidemic stimulus, claiming to address income disparity and move away from the neoliberal economics that have dominated Japanese politics for the past two decades.

After last week’s party leadership elections, he said, “I want to re-establish a virtuous circle between growth and distribution, so that as many people as possible across the archipelago can reap the benefits.”

In an attempt to distinguish himself from Suga’s government’s poor pandemic reaction, the incoming premier has praised his listening abilities and promised to “establish an atmosphere in which we can face the situation together.”

Kishida was Japan’s foreign minister from 2012 until 2017, at which time he negotiated agreements with Russia and South Korea, with which Japan has tense relations.

He has dubbed the abolition of nuclear weapons “my life’s mission” and was instrumental in bringing then-US President Barack Obama to Hiroshima in 2016.

Despite his liberal reputation, he has remained cautious on social hot topics such as homosexual marriage, stating that he has “not reached the stage of accepting same-sex marriage.”

He’s also been careful about allowing married couples to keep their own surnames, which is a contentious topic.

After working at a bank during the Japanese economic boom, Kishida entered politics in 1993, following in the footsteps of his father and grandparents.

His family resided in New York for several years as a boy, where he was subjected to prejudice at school, an event he claims gave him a strong sense of justice.

Kishida is a die-hard supporter of the Hiroshima Carp baseball team and is reputed to like a drink, while his wife comes from a wealthy sake-brewing family.

He was a good baseball player in school, but he failed the law entrance exam for Tokyo University three times, much to his parents’ dismay.

Instead, he attended Waseda, a prominent private institution in Tokyo that he apparently chose for its serious, unpretentious culture.

