Fully Vaccinated Flights Could Become A Reality With the Takeoff of the First Fully Vaccinated Flight

As more people worldwide receive COVID-19 immunizations, concerns about the need for vaccinations when traveling continue to circulate.

Already, a large portion of the cruise industry requires passengers to be fully vaccinated prior to boarding, and an airline has recently performed the world’s first fully vaccinated flight.

A look back at #QR6421 – 6 April 2021 – The World’s First Fully Vaccinated Flight. #QatarAirways image via Twitter: https://twitter.com/0UzAJWcCpb

Qatar Airways took flight on Tuesday with a plane full of fully vaccinated passengers and crew members.

The flight departed from Doha’s Hamad International Airport. According to the New York Post, the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft flew a 3.5-hour round journey across the Persian Gulf and Oman.

Today, I traveled on @qatarairways’ special flight QR6421. It was the world’s first flight entirely immunized. 3.5 hours in the Gulf of Oman and Oman. The flight instills some hope that normalcy will soon return to travel. pic.twitter.com/t9bHo4fLwv

“Today’s special flight demonstrates that the next stage of international travel recovery is within reach,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.

“We are proud to continue to set the industry standard by flying the first flight with a fully vaccinated crew and passengers, serving as a beacon of hope for international aviation’s future. With aviation serving as a vital economic driver both worldwide and in the State of Qatar, we appreciate the support we have received from our government and local health authorities in vaccinating our personnel, with over 1,000 vaccinations delivered daily,” he added.

Additionally, the airline implemented additional safety measures, including the requirement of face masks, socially separated seats, and better sanitation methods. Additionally, passengers could access a touchless entertainment system that connected their in-seat televisions to their smartphones.

Each passenger received a commemorative certificate for their participation in the flight.

Qatar Airways is also testing the IATA Travel Pass digital passport mobile app in the Middle East to confirm eligibility for plane boarding based on COVID-19 test results.

Qatar Airways' announcement comes as the airline sector anticipates a rebound in travel demand when the COVID vaccine is rolled out globally. The travel industry was wiped out by the epidemic, as many stayed at home to avoid infection.