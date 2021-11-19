Fujimori’s former strongman is sentenced to 17 years in prison for kidnapping in Peru.

For the kidnapping of a journalist in the 1990s, Vladimiro Montesinos, Peru’s notorious ex-president Alberto Fujimori’s former intelligence chief, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Montesinos has been in prison for human rights crimes since 2001, and under Peruvian law, he is presumed to have served the additional, lesser sentence handed down late Thursday.

Gustavo Gorriti, a vocal critic of Fujimori’s dictatorial rule, was taken from his home by troops late on April 5, 1992, the night Fujimori proclaimed he was dissolving parliament and suspending Peru’s constitution with the cooperation of the military forces.

Following diplomatic pressure from Spain, the journalist, who works for the Spanish newspaper El Pais, was held in a military prison until he was released several days later.

During Fujimori’s decade-long presidency, from 1990 to 2000, Montesinos served as his hardline security head.

He, like Fujimori, fled the country after the discredited leader was deposed, and he, too, was extradited back to his hometown to face justice.

After being convicted guilty of directing two massacres by death squads in 1991 and 1992, the 83-year-old Fujimori is currently serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity and corruption.