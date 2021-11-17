Frustration and exhaustion as China pursues a strict zero-covid policy.

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China implement some of the world’s strictest coronavirus safeguards, some criticism of the plan has begun to surface, particularly as other countries learn to live with the virus.

Border closures, targeted lockdowns, and mass testing are all part of the zero-Covid strategy, which is occasionally triggered by a single case.

The strategy’s expense and agony have been felt most acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the Myanmar border that has been subjected to three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing, leaving many companies on the verge of bankruptcy.

Due to Covid limitations, a trader called Lin stated his jewellery company was hanging by a thread, with visitors and customers staying away.

“We’re still running… but it’s a struggle,” Lin said AFP, declining to give his full name out of fear of retaliation.

Guan Yi, a University of Hong Kong professor, questioned China’s tactics in a widely aired television interview last month, suggesting that the country should not perform mass testing “at every turn” or give out booster vaccination doses without proper data on their efficiency.

While China was mostly successful in containing the pandemic during the first year, the Delta version has proven more difficult to contain.

In recent weeks, cases have been discovered in more than 40 cities, placing millions of people on lockdown and affecting the lives of millions more — despite the fact that the numbers are small in compared to many other countries.

Weddings were canceled, and mourners were advised to make funerals brief, as schools and flights were shut down, stranding hundreds of tourists.

There was also fury online after health workers killed a pet dog with a crowbar while its owners were in quarantine, with enraged social media users protesting about how rigorously Covid regulations were enforced.

Those who are perceived to have failed in their attempts to regulate Covid are frequently fired, prompting local officials to take increasingly harsh containment measures.

Thousands of dollars were promised in one place in exchange for information concerning an outbreak.

The Council on Foreign Relations’ Yanzhong Huang told AFP that Beijing is “under increasing political pressure to pivot to a more flexible policy.”

The sad odyssey of one guy brought to light the difficulties that some people have endured as a result of technological failures or bureaucratic delays.

The man was stranded after an overnight work trip because he couldn’t receive the “green code” on a health app that is required for travel.

