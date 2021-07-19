Frozen Siberia is catching fire and casting a haze over Alaskan skies.

According to a National Weather Service meteorologist, wildfires in Siberia have begun to create a haze in Anchorage, Alaska, although the haze is expected to dissipate gradually by mid-week.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, while upper winds are blowing Siberian smoke into Southcentral Alaska, the smoke is projected to disperse by the middle of the week.

Temperatures in Anchorage reached the 70s over the weekend.

The weather in Anchorage has been becoming warmer over the last few days, but forecasts predict rain by Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time smoke from a Siberian wildfire has drifted over Alaskan skies.

After observers first detected haze accumulating in the skies of Anchorage and Palmer in July of last year, haze spread as far as Tok and Northway.

The Alaska Public Media reported at the time that air quality was gradually deteriorating, citing data from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s air monitoring stations.

The haze in Alaska was discovered two weeks after the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk set a world record by reporting a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Siberia has been hit by the worst wildfires the Russian area has ever seen for the third year in a row.

Thick smoke has been spotted in Yakutsk, Russia’s capital, as the country’s fire season enters its second week.

Residents in Yakutia, where 144 fires have burned this year, have expressed their displeasure with the region’s persistent wildfire situation, according to the New York Times.

Some residents blamed the flames on authorities, accusing them of failing to do enough to put out the fires.

Volunteers work to put out fires in photos taken at the burning areas. As they travel through a dense haze, some volunteers can be seen with filthy faces.

While local firefighters solicit aid and resources, Russia has been chastised for assisting other countries in fighting wildfires.

Over the years, the Russian government, led by President Vladimir Putin, has disputed human culpability for global warming. According to Deutsche Welle, the administration appears to have changed its mind, as military planes were dispatched last week to help fight the fires.

Ilyushin II-75 transport planes were deployed for water-bombing actions over the Sakha-Yakutia region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

There were about 300 fires raging in Siberia as of last week. Despite the efforts of 2,000 firemen and volunteers on the ground, about 800,000 acres remain burning.