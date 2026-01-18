Frozen Nightmare: Tourists Trapped in Lapland as Extreme Cold Disrupts Travel

Thousands of tourists are facing an unexpected ordeal in Finland’s Lapland region after an extreme cold snap grounded flights and left travelers stranded at Kittila Airport. Temperatures have plunged to a staggering -39°C, causing widespread chaos as critical airport equipment fails to function.

Flight Cancellations and Airport Chaos

The severe cold has brought the region’s travel infrastructure to a standstill. Flights from Kittila, a hub for ski resorts and Northern Lights tourism, to major European cities like London, Paris, and Amsterdam have been canceled for three consecutive days. Airport staff are struggling to handle the situation as de-icing fluids freeze upon contact with aircraft, and refueling trucks remain inoperable due to the freezing temperatures.

“We came for the magic of Lapland, but this is misery,” said one stranded tourist, a British father of two who had been stuck in the airport terminal for over 48 hours. The lack of available hotel rooms has forced many families to sleep in temporary shelters or inside the terminals, with food supplies dwindling. As the days drag on, frustration is mounting.

The Science Behind the Freeze

Experts attribute the exceptional freeze to a combination of high humidity and extreme frost. Finland is no stranger to cold weather, but the current conditions are beyond the norm. Finavia, the Finnish airport operator, explained that slippery ice created by the freeze is impossible to clear, and even the aircraft’s brakes are freezing shut. These unprecedented conditions are complicating any efforts to restore flight operations.

The repercussions are not just limited to logistical issues. The local tourism industry, which relies heavily on the short winter season, is facing significant economic losses. While the region typically thrives on the influx of visitors seeking winter adventures, the current situation is causing reputational damage as stories of stranded travelers spread across social media platforms.

As the weather forecast predicts that the cold snap will continue until at least Tuesday, the situation remains dire for those stuck in the Arctic Circle. With the Northern Lights illuminating the sky above, tourists are finding it increasingly difficult to enjoy the beauty of the region as they grapple with the harsh realities of being stranded in one of the world’s most remote locations.