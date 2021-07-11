From the Rome Clinic Balcony, Pope Francis greets faithful for prayer.

On the 10th floor balcony of his hospital, where he is recovering from colon surgery, Pope Francis welcomed supporters for prayers on Sunday.

He expressed his gratitude for being able to make his Sunday Angelus appointment “even here” at the hospital.

“I’ve felt your presence and the strength of your prayers. He told the 200 people gathered below, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“During my time in the hospital, I’ve learned the value of decent health care that is available to all, like it is in Italy and other nations.”

“A healthcare system that provides high-quality care to everyone. This priceless benefit must not be squandered. It must be preserved,” Francis stated.

The 84-year-old pontiff has been in the Gemelli hospital in Rome since last Sunday, when he had planned surgery for a colon inflammation.

After his operation, he developed a fever, but a chest and abdomen scan, as well as other testing, found no abnormalities.

Francis remarked, “I’d like to express my gratitude and support to the doctors, as well as all healthcare workers and hospital staff.”

“Pray for all the sick, especially for those in the most severe conditions: may no one be left alone, may everyone get the anointing of listening, proximity, and care,” the Church leader added.