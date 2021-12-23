From the age of five, Ecuadoreans are required to receive the Covid vaccine.

Following the debut of the Omicron form in the South American country, Ecuador became the first country to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for children as young as five years old on Thursday.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 has been made mandatory in Ecuador,” the health ministry stated in a statement.

“Vaccination is mandatory for everybody aged five and up,” the government told AFP.

To date, 69 percent of Ecuador’s 17.7 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, with 900,000 receiving a third, booster dose.

Vaccination is available to anyone over the age of five.

To far, Ecuador has recorded over 540,000 coronavirus cases, with 33,600 deaths.

People who are unable to acquire the vaccine due to medical reasons would be exempted from the requirement, according to the ministry.

The ruling was based on Ecuador’s constitution, which stipulates that the state must protect the right to health.

Ecuador has made it mandatory to display a vaccine record to access restaurants, shopping malls, cinemas, theaters, and other public venues to counteract an increase in new cases since the Omicron type was first found a week ago.

Adults must be vaccinated in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Micronesia, and New Caledonia.