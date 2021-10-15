From November 8, fully vaccinated foreign visitors will be able to enter the United States: W.House.

Beginning November 8, the United States will enable foreign passengers who have been completely vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the country by land and air.

In announcing the decision, White House associate press secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted, “This policy is informed by public health, strict, and consistent.”

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were restricted to travelers from much of the world after March 2020, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and China, India, and Brazil. Overland travellers from Mexico and Canada were also barred from entering the country.

The months of restrictions resulted in both personal and financial hardship.

Vaccinated air travelers will be needed to be tested three days prior to departure under the new policy, which was announced last month, and airlines will be obliged to implement a contact tracing system.

A White House official claimed earlier this week that the land border would be opened in two stages.

Vaccines would first be required for “non-essential” excursions, such as visiting relatives or tourism, but unvaccinated visitors will be allowed into the nation for “necessary” visits, as they have done for the past year and a half.

A second phase, starting in early January 2022, will require all travelers entering the United States by land to be completely vaccinated, regardless of the cause for their visit.